Tri-State Veteran Holding Fallen Comrade Ceremony

There are thousands of veterans suffering in silence from soul injuries as they deal with what they saw and did in war. But a local veteran and his wife are leading the effort to help heal these injuries.

Bruce and Sue Gipson, from Princeton, are organizing a Fallen Comrade Ceremony for the first time in the Tri-state.

The ceremony will give veterans an opportunity to get the support and forgiveness they may need after battle.

Bruce went through the ceremony earlier this year, and said it helped with his PTSD.

Bruce Gipson said, “And I hope any veteran out there…I don’t care if you are World War II or whatever you need to come to it at least one time. Just see what it is because I believe that when you walk away it’s going to help you. It will.”

The fallen comrades ceremony is a free event for all veterans and their families. It will be held Thursday, November 9th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Evansville National Guard Armory.

Comments

comments