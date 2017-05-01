Tri-State Treasures: WWII Bunkers

What some describe as an eyesore on the Vanderburgh 4H Fairgrounds, is in reality, a link to Evansville’s World War II history. People who park at the Vanderburgh 4H Fairgrounds may notice huge concrete walls lining the roads beyond the grandstands. The bizarre angled walls stand roughly 18 feet tall and are three feet thick. The structures were built more than 70 years ago, but Steve Anderson with the 4H Center said they still serve a practical purpose. And while the buildings are useful to the fairgrounds, the three foot thick concrete walls are not.

But moving the buildings and walls would be a tall task, much like an iceberg, there is as much concrete below ground as there is above ground.

So what are the origins of these strange structures?

At one time, the walls, and what are best described in as bunkers assisted in Evansville’s war efforts. Everything from gun powder to ammo filled these bunkers in the final months of the second great war. The angled walls lining the roads allowed protection to adjacent buildings and bunkers in the event of an explosion.

Federal troops stood guard in four watch towers, protecting the vital and volatile resources stored within.

Trains and trucks then delivered the components, to tanks, ships and planes being produced at the Republic Aviation Plant and the Chrysler property in Evansville.

Grass covered dirt mounds were built up next to the walls for added protection.

While the mounds of dirt were later removed, and used to expand lanes on Highway 41, the building and bunkers remained.

There were three facilities built in the U.S. The one at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds is believed to be the only one still standing.

