This spring, longtime Aces equipment manager Darryl Buente plans to retire after a 37-year-long career serving athletes at the University of Evansville.

Buente’s love of purple is well known by fans, athletes, and faculty members. The color encompasses multiple aspects of his life including his wardrobe, attitude, and even his car.

His legacy at the University of Evansville is detailed in this latest installment of Tri-State Treasures.

