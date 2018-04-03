The game has been around since the ancient Romans, but despite the decline in bowling the past few decades the tradition is still alive at one Tri-State property.

The six-decade history of one of the Tri-State’s most iconic bowling alleys is highlighted in this installment of Tri-State Treasures.

Diamond Lanes has occupied the corner of Diamond and Fares Avenue for nearly 60 years.

Despite the peach-colored facade, and a few game experience upgrades not much has changed inside the 34 lane bowling center.

George Arendell is a second generation owner of the facility. He says his father’s frustration with finding a lane one night in 1957, led the family to opening its own bowling business a year later.

“He and my mom and their best friends went to go bowling a Willow Lanes on a Saturday night, and they checked in at 9:00 and put their name on a list, and by Midnight they still didn’t have a lane so they got frustrated, and that’s when my father decided that if they had to wait that long there must be money in this business.”

But the family still needed a suitable property. The family would get that break when the former Kraft Foods Distribution Center went up for sale in 1958.

Business was so good that first year, the bowling alley was expanded to 34 lanes a year later.

At a glance, the decor inside hasn’t seen much change, but when an upgrade was done on the scoring system, an inspector noticed something that could offer clues to what the original purpose of the property was in the 1940s.

“When he got done checking it, he said the original part of the building looked like the walls were designed to contain an explosion, and the roof blow straight up. So my suspicion is that during World War II they stored munitions here. The wall is a foot thick. Poured concrete. It took days to cut that hole for the bar service there.”

It probably took days to find the perfect coats of pink and lime green paint to cover the walls of the bowling alley bar.

Behind the colorful walls of the bowling alley, reveals some of the most expensive parts of operating a bowling alley.

The pin-setters – the value of each rivals the price of a new car at about $25,000, which includes the lanes, and ball return machines.

In the 1950s and 60s, Diamond Lanes was host to PBA events, and welcomed in one of the world’s most famous bowlers, Carmen Salvino for an exhibition event.

Although the industry has seen a decline in participation in recent decades, there are some tricks bowling alleys incorporate to keep people interested in the sport, like glow bowling and leagues keeps patrons participating.

But Diamond Lanes offers one feature that their rivals do not.

“We’ve got the automatic bumpers, which I think we are the only one in town who has the automatic bumpers. You type in a name, you select the bowler you want to the bumpers for. Select them and they’ll pop up for little kids and go back down for adults.”

And in case you’re curious to the handicap of a bowling alley owner, George’s best days were before he took over the business.

“NOW About 150. What was it at your peek bowling pedigree? 2-oh-something. Never a sanctioned 300. Never a sanctioned 300. But you have all day to do that. Doesn’t work that way. I bowled more before I owned the bowling alley than I did after I owned the bowling alley.”

For some the 40-year-old bowling alley may be a literal diamond in the rough, for others, it is just another Tri-State Treasure.

