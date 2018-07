Home Indiana Tri-State Treasure: The World War One Dough Boy July 3rd, 2018 Tommy Mason Indiana

The city of Evansville is home to numerous reminders of past world wars. But for a time, they very first tribute honoring veterans and their heroics went missing for years, before being given new life in a new location.

44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason shares the story of the Dough Boy, in this installment of Tri-State Treasures.

