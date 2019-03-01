Tri-State Treasure: The Ruby Lodge

Situated in the heart of Madisonville and seemingly isolated from the city’s 20,000-person population sits 70 acres of foliage, two homes along with a man-made lake that once served as the area’s first water source.

Today the property is known as Ruby Lodge. Lodge owner Shirley Thomas says the property once owned by John Edwin Ruby now serves as a bed and breakfast but still holds historic importance to the city.

“Mr. and Mrs. Ruby built this house in 1946. The house was built by an architect first one in Madisonville to be built by an architect. And lived in it 10 years or more,” says Thomas.

The expansive property also features Spring Lake which gets its name from the seven natural springs that feed it.

Thomas says it was the efforts of a local fishing club who constructed a small dam near the springs to create the lake quickly becoming a gathering point for residents of Madisonville in the late 1800s.

Thomas and her husband purchased the land in 2004 converting the 5000-square foot home into one of the areas with only bed and breakfast options.

In addition to the three-bedroom estate, the land also includes a secondary home later build for Ruby’s second wife.

Besides the bed and breakfast, the lodge host receptions, family reunions, celebrations, and an occasional celebrity sighting.

