Tri-State Treasure: Escape From Posey County Jail

35 years have passed since Paul Curtis Walker served time in the Posey County Jail on forgery and theft charges.

Walker was serving out some of this time in what would be considered an old juvenile cell.

He would often pass time by drawing and sketching. His artistic talents impressed the jail staff so much that they purchased art supplies for the 51 year old to use.

Sherriff Greg Oath says that the trust Walker gained from staff members produced and opportunity to pull off the last great escape from the Posey County Jail.

