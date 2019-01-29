Tri-State Superintendents Decide on Snow Days

Superintendents all across the Tri-State are weighing the pros and cons of having school on Wednesday with sub-zero wind chills in the forecast.

A handful of factors are considered when making the call to cancel, a two-hour delay, e-learning day, or continue as normal. School districts make their call based on what resources they have available and what the weather looks like when standing at the bus stop.

South Spencer Superintendent Richard Rutherford said technology is their back-up, so they are able to have an e-learning day.

Henderson County Schools plans on having school tomorrow by providing shuttle buses to students who normally walk to school and making sure the buses are warmed up and ready to pick up students on time.

Each district is going a different route, but all have the same goal in mind. Rutherford says, “In the end, the number one thing is the safety of our kids so no matter what the decision is, it’s going to be what’s best for our kids.”

Many schools districts plan on getting the word out to parents as soon as possible, some will make a final decision in the morning.

