Tri-State Stylists Hosting an Event For Children With Hair Loss August 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Tri-State stylists are holding a Cut-A-Thon to help children with medical-related hair loss. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday Just Stylin’ Salon is hosting the event.

Stylists are looking for volunteers to cut off at least 8 inches of hair and the Children With Hair Loss group will take the hair and make custom-fitted wigs.

This is the first year the salon has done this and they say they do it throughout the year to fit people’s schedules.

Stylists say they were inspired to host this event to help people affected by cancer.

Just Stylin Salon and Spa owner Karyle Elder says, “We have people that have came in earlier to get it done because they couldn’t be here tomorrow but definitely if you can’t come in here tomorrow you can come in any time and we’ll donate it. There is actually three of us that are wig specialists so that’s what makes it cool for us.”

Just Stylin’ Salon is a full-service salon and spa that offers hair services ranging from cut, style, color, and highlights, to alternative hair and hair restoration.

Just Sylin Salon is located at 955 South Hebron Avenue in Evansville.

