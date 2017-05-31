Tri-State Students Take Part in I-Engineering 2.0

With all of the focus on careers in stem, a camp happening now in Evansville is working to get young people interested in engineering and they’re using fun as the main draw.

7th and 8th graders from around the Tri-State area are taking part in I-Engineering 2.0 at the EVSC Technical Center.

The challenge was to build a device that could throw a ball into a pit.

That challenge aside, the main point was to introduce kids to something that might spark their interest for the future.

“I know at least when I was younger I never really like had a specific thing that I wanted to do. But, if I was able to go to a camp like this, it definitely would have helped me choose my path a little bit better and I could explore a lot more up until my high school years,” said camp counselor, Tyler Kneer.

The program wraps up on June 9th.

Students who join the program will be getting exposure to all kinds of stem-related careers, from manufacturing to engineering to architecture.

