Tri-State Students Preparing for College by Learning About Financial Aid Deadlines

Financial aid experts from Evansville’s three colleges joined together for the college goal Sunday at Ivy Tech College. Volunteers from the University of Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana, and Ivy Tech were on hand to assist college bound students and their families with questions about financial aid.

The program helps students with filing their free application for federal student aid or FAFA, and teaches them about important deadlines to meet each year in order to be eligible for aid.

“We have financial aid professionals here to kind of help you over those humps and bumps, and everyone’s situation is unique to them and we’re here to kind of help you through that process. We just want to encourage students, and families who are going to college to get their FAFSA done on time and early to help them on their college application process,” says Ivy Tech Financial Aid advisor Casey Trela.

Experts say that even if you are not planning on receiving financial aid, most scholarships require students to file a FAFSA. The deadline to file to receive aid in Indiana is April 15.

