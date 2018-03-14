Tri-State Students Join Forces To Standup Against Gun Violence

Tri-State students are taking a stand after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Students from various area schools are joining forces to standup against gun violence.

In preparation for the event on March 24th, the students are making about 700 ribbons to wear during the event. According to students, the prevalence of school shootings has been affecting their learning environment.

Many of the students say they want to get involved because they just want to feel safe at school.

March for Our Lives will be at First Presbyterian Church on March 24th at 1 p.m. This is a non-partisan event, similar to the event that the Parkland students started.

The purpose of the March for Our Lives is to work for school safety.

To get more information go to March for Our Lives.

