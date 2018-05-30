Tri-State Students in National Spelling Bee

Two Tri-State students made it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee as of yesterday.

Swathi Menon of Perry Heights Middle School and Landon Gibson of Thompkins Middle School are the two students who advanced. On Tuesday, Menon spelled the word “hippohagous” correctly, while Gibson spelled “gerontogeous” correctly.

In total, there are 519 spellers competing in this year’s Spelling Bee.

Menon’s run in the bee was ended today when she misspelled the word “wrongous”. Gibson remains in the bee after spelling “cybernated” correctly.

For making it to round 3, Menon will receive a $500 Gift Card.

If Mr. Gibson was to win, he will receive a $40,000 cash prize and Scripps National Spelling Bee engraved trophy from Scripps as well as a $2,500 cash prize and a complete reference library from Merriam-Webster.

Gibson can also potentially win a $400 of reference works including a 1768 Encyclopedia Britannica Replica Set and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium from Encyclopedia Britannica.

More importantly, a pizza party is provided for the champions school courtesy of Pizza Hut.

