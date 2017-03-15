Tri-State Students Gather to Hear Project Trio

Music is bringing more than 7,000 students from across the tri-state together. This week the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is putting on its Young People’s Concerts. Organizers say it’s a chance for the kids to listen and learn from professional musicians for free.

Education Coordinator Summer Bennett said, “It’s cool because some kids…this may the first time they’ve heard an orchestra… it may be the last time they’re able to hear an orchestra and we’re hoping that it actually sparks some kind of interest for when they grow up to come and support the arts and support professional orchestras in their city.”

The concerts were for students in third to fifth grade. They came from more than 60 schools.

