Tri-State Students Come Out on Top in Skills Competition at Ivy Tech

Students from the tri-state came out on top in the 2nd Annual Ivy Tech Community College Automotive Skills Competition.

Heritage Hills and Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center students took the top awards in automotive programs that consisted of testing through a variety of scenarios someone would find in an automotive repair setting.

Participants had to deal with alignment issues, confirm customer complaints and diagnostic process, and complete a 50-question ASE style test.

Four area high school students took home scholarships, tools, and trophies that include:

– Gavin Fella, first place, Heritage Hills High School

– Alex Benton, second place, Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center and Central High School

– Ernest Volz, third place, Heritage Hills High School

– John DeVillez, honorable mention, Heritage Hills High School

Prizes included two, $1,000 scholarships to Ivy Tech; one, $500 scholarship and tools from Snap-On, NAPA, O’Reilly’s, and Advance Auto.

