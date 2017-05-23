Tri-State Softball Post-Season Results: May 23
Indiana Softball
4A
North Sectional 16
Game 1/Final: Harrison 1, Reitz 2
Game 2/Final: North 0, Gibson Southern 3
Game 3/Final: Reitz 0, Gibson Southern 12
Game 4/Final: Central 0, Castle 6
Championship: Gibson Southern vs Castle Thursday at North HS at 6 p.m.
3A
Jasper Sectional 31
Game 1/Final: Jasper 3, Pike Central 0
Game 2/Final: Princeton 1, Vincennes Lincoln 2
Game 3/Final: Jasper vs Vincennes Lincoln
Game 4: Southridge vs Washington
Championship: G3 winner vs G4 winner
Boonville Sectional 32
Game 1/Final: Bosse 2, Mt. Vernon 15
Game 2: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills
Game 3: Boonville vs Mt. Vernon
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
2A
Forest Park Sectional 48
Game 1/Final: South Spencer 1, Mater Dei 0
Game 2/Final: Tell City 7, Perry Central 3
Game 3/Final: South Spencer 1, Tell City 0
Game 4/Final: Forest Park 0, North Posey 1
Championship: South Spencer vs North Posey
A
Loogootee Sectional 63
Game 1/Final (5): Shoals 0, North Daviess 12
Game 2/Final (5): Loogootee 21, vs Barr-Reeve 0
Championship/Final: North Daviess 4, Loogootee 2
Kentucky Softball
7th District
Final/5: Madisonville-North Hopkins 12, Caldwell County 1
9th District
Final: Owensboro Catholic 12, Apollo 5