Tri-State Softball Post-Season Results: May 23

May 23rd, 2017 Indiana, Kentucky, Sports

Indiana Softball

4A 

North Sectional 16

Game 1/Final: Harrison 1, Reitz 2

Game 2/Final: North 0, Gibson Southern 3

Game 3/Final: Reitz 0, Gibson Southern 12

Game 4/Final: Central 0, Castle 6

Championship: Gibson Southern vs Castle Thursday at North HS at 6 p.m.

3A

Jasper Sectional 31

Game 1/Final: Jasper 3, Pike Central 0

Game 2/Final: Princeton 1, Vincennes Lincoln 2

Game 3/Final: Jasper vs Vincennes Lincoln

Game 4: Southridge vs Washington

Championship: G3 winner vs G4 winner

 

Boonville Sectional 32

Game 1/Final: Bosse 2,  Mt. Vernon 15

Game 2: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills

Game 3: Boonville vs Mt. Vernon

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

2A

Forest Park Sectional 48

Game 1/Final: South Spencer 1, Mater Dei 0

Game 2/Final: Tell City 7, Perry Central 3

Game 3/Final: South Spencer 1, Tell City 0

Game 4/Final: Forest Park 0, North Posey 1

Championship: South Spencer vs North Posey

A

Loogootee Sectional 63

Game 1/Final (5): Shoals 0, North Daviess 12

Game 2/Final (5): Loogootee 21, vs Barr-Reeve 0

Championship/Final: North Daviess 4, Loogootee 2

Kentucky Softball

7th District
Final/5: Madisonville-North Hopkins 12, Caldwell County 1

9th District
Final: Owensboro Catholic 12, Apollo 5

