Tri-State Schools Express Interest in Hand-Held Metal Detectors

Schools in the Tri-State are planning to take advantage of a program to receive free hand-held metal detectors.

On July 10th, Governor Eric Holcomb announced a plan to allow school districts across Indiana to get hand-held metal detectors. So far, 173 public school corporations and 52 other schools have requested the metal detectors.

North Posey has said they will be taking advantage of the offer. Warrick County School educators say they had issues when applying online, but are still interested in having the devices in their schools.

In a statement we received from EVSC, they say they already use similar devices on their campuses. They plan to review how the addition of these devices would be beneficial with their current safety plan.

The deadline to apply for the hand-held metal detectors is July 19th.

