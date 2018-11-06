Home Indiana Tri-State Schools Advance in We The People Competition November 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Students at several Tri-State schools advance to the state finals in a civics competition.

Teams from castle high school and Saint Philip Middle School took top honors in their divisions of “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution.”

We the People is the most extensive program in the nation designed to educate young people on the history and principles of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The primary goal is to promote civic competence and responsibility among the nation’s elementary and secondary students.

Those students, along with teams from North High School, Jasper High School, Helfrich Park Stem Academy, and Thompkins Middle School will compete in the contest’s state finals in December.

