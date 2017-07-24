Tri-State Rural, Vol. FD Receive Nearly $50K in Assistance Grants

More than a dozen Tri-state rural and volunteer fire departments received nearly $50,000 in assistance grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The grants were made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Each of the grant recipients were chosen based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.

These grants will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires.

Grants range from $721 up to $5,000 and were given to 53 departments.

In total, the Tri-state rural and volunteer fire departments received $49,267.

Fire departments receiving grants in 2017, the amount of the grant, and the project category include:

Celestine VFD – Dubois – $4,845 – Safety

Dubois VFD – Dubois – $4,830 – Safety

Haysville VFD – Dubois – $1,410 – Safety

Madison Twp. VFD Ireland – Dubois – $2,085 – Foam

Columbia Twp. VFD – Gibson – $5,000 – Safety

Vincennes Twp. FD – Knox – $3,950 – Safety

Cannelton VFD – Perry – $4,933 – Safety

Rome VFD – Perry – $2,024 – Water Handling

Jefferson Twp. VFD – Pike – $5,000 – Radios

Petersburg VFD – Pike – $4,856 – Safety

Chrisney VFD – Spencer – $5,000 – Safety

Perry Twp. VFD – Vanderburgh – $1,024 – Wildland

Elberfeld VFD – Warrick – $4,310 – Wildland

Fire departments interested in applying for VFA grants should call Crystal Hunt, program coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN, 46151, or call (765) 342-4701.

For a complete list of grant recipients, visit Indiana DNR.

