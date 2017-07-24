Tri-State Rural, Vol. FD Receive Nearly $50K in Assistance Grants
More than a dozen Tri-state rural and volunteer fire departments received nearly $50,000 in assistance grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The grants were made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Each of the grant recipients were chosen based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.
These grants will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires.
Grants range from $721 up to $5,000 and were given to 53 departments.
In total, the Tri-state rural and volunteer fire departments received $49,267.
Fire departments receiving grants in 2017, the amount of the grant, and the project category include:
Celestine VFD – Dubois – $4,845 – Safety
Dubois VFD – Dubois – $4,830 – Safety
Haysville VFD – Dubois – $1,410 – Safety
Madison Twp. VFD Ireland – Dubois – $2,085 – Foam
Columbia Twp. VFD – Gibson – $5,000 – Safety
Vincennes Twp. FD – Knox – $3,950 – Safety
Cannelton VFD – Perry – $4,933 – Safety
Rome VFD – Perry – $2,024 – Water Handling
Jefferson Twp. VFD – Pike – $5,000 – Radios
Petersburg VFD – Pike – $4,856 – Safety
Chrisney VFD – Spencer – $5,000 – Safety
Perry Twp. VFD – Vanderburgh – $1,024 – Wildland
Elberfeld VFD – Warrick – $4,310 – Wildland
Fire departments interested in applying for VFA grants should call Crystal Hunt, program coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN, 46151, or call (765) 342-4701.
For a complete list of grant recipients, visit Indiana DNR.