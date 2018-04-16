Tri-State Runners Brace Cold Temperatures To Run Boston Marathon

It’s been five years since two homemade bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Three people died and more than 200 were hurt.

This year, nearly two dozen Tri-State runners were in Boston for the five-year anniversary and the 122nd running of the marathon.

Nine of the runners were from Evansville, eight from Newburgh, five from Owensboro, and one from Albion, Illinois.

Among the Tri-State Runners is Jason Howell ran his fourth Boston Marathon after winning the Memphis Marathon in 2016.

Howell says the support of the Boston community was overwhelming and went a long way toward helping everyone overcome the tragedy of five years ago.

“It just makes the race more special I think to continue doing the race rather than let that stop anybody in future races.”

Of the 23 Tri-State runners in this year’s Boston Marathon, Robert Barron, 60, of Newburgh was the oldest, while Wes Camp, 28, of Evansville was the youngest.

This year, Yuki Kawauchi, of Japan, won the 2018 Men’s Boston Marathon, and Des Linden won the 2018 Women’s Boston Marathon.

