Home Illinois Tri-State Residents Weigh in on Illinois Budget Deal July 7th, 2017 Amanda Decker Illinois Pinterest

It’s been the longest budget stalemate in the country since the Great Depression but Illinois now has its first spending blueprint in more than two years.

That came after the Illinois Senate and House voted this week to override Governor Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a budget package.

Now Illinois residents in the Tri-State are weighing in on the Legislature’s decision.

The House and Senate puts a permanent 32% increase in the income tax rate in place which will raise $5 billion more a year for the state. It will also reduce spending by more than $2 billion.

But, in Carmi, Illinois, not everyone is happy about the budget deal. Many agree with Governor Rauner, saying increasing taxes on Illinois residents is unfair and is not the way to fix the budget.

But many lawmakers disagree, saying this was the only way to get the state back on the right track.

“The tax increase in the budget was retroactive to July 1st. So we are, you know, they are expecting to see obviously immediate tax increase. Of course, ive heard from individuals here in the community as well as business owners that are concerned about the tax increase and how that will effect their business,” said Holly Healy of the White County, Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

The Illinois lottery also says Mega Millions and Powerball sales would resume due to the budget’s passage.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments