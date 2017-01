The airwaves and the headlines the past few days have been filled with people expressing opposition to Trump’s executive order but not everyone says what the president did was bad.

Some say Trump is trying to deliver on campaign promises. Those who do not like the action say it is un-American, discriminatory and violates The Constitution but others simply see as a security measure.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments