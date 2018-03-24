Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Residents Raise Their Voices in March For Our Lives Rally March 24th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It is a nationwide effort between thousands of students across the country. In Evansville, 740 people came to the First Presbyterian Church for the March For Our Lives event. The resounding message was enough is enough.

A sea of parents and kids marched along the streets of Evansville, demanding tougher and tighter gun laws from Congress. The march began at First Presbyterian Church and ended at the Four Freedoms Monument. Many of the student organizers who came out to march shared similar concerns about school safety in light of the Parkland shooting.

Epiphany Larney, a Castle High School student says, “The constant fear that our peers and that we feel at school and after the Parkland shooting watching those students rise up and us being inspired to do the same.” Another Castle High School student, Ashton Cady says “Kids shouldn’t have to die at school, it’s as simple as that. There shouldn’t be guns at school, we shouldn’t be afraid if our book drops and we’re tired of it. We’re tired of being afraid.”

A mother of a Reitz High School student says increasing communication, starting at home, could also help reveal what American students want and need in their schools. Brooke Appel says she has asked her daughter, “What would you like to see? What are some of the things that would make you feel safe? She would like to see things like metal detectors in the schools. She would like to see more protection in the schools as well as these outside sources.”

Volunteer Gena Garrett, who runs a local organization called Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America says the nationwide effort should not stop here. Garrett suggests, “Register to vote. Pay attention to what our candidates are saying about gun violence. Ask your candidates where they stand on it and don’t let this be the end of it. Don’t check the box and say, ” I marched I’m done.”

Volunteers at the event also helped to register voters and share information about local advocacy groups. To learn more about the various groups within our area, check below.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana

MASK (Mothers Against Senseless Killings)

