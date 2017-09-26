Tri-State Residents Are Helping Those In Puerto Rico Affected By Hurricane Maria
Tri-state residents are helping those in Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria. Yarilyn Shelton has family on the island. She started a GoFundMe page to hopefully raise enough money to fly down and help people living in their village rebuild.
Shelton says any help would mean a lot to people on the island. She is also collecting donations to bring with her if she raises enough money to fly down.
There’s a $5,000 goal and $550 has been raised so far.
If you want to donate to her GoFundMe page, visit Help Us Help Puerto Rico.
The items listed below are approved by the TSA and can go in boxes or checked luggage. Things that are being accepted include:
Food
Baby Formula…
Bottled Water
Canned Foods
Cereal
Coffee (Beans or Ground)
Coffee Thermos (empty)
Cooked Meat, Seafood and Vegetable (No Liquid)
Cookies
Crackers
Dried Fruits
Fresh Whole Fruits and Berries
Frozen Food
Gel Ice Packs
Honey
Jam and Jelly
Juice for Babies
Juices
Maple Syrup
Nuts
Oils and Vinegars
Peanut Butter
Pet food (solid)
Pet food (wet)
Protein or Energy Powders
Pies and Cakes
Salsa and Sauces
Snacks
Soda
Solid Foods
Soups
Any other food that can be put in luggage or boxes
Home Supplies & Tools
Bottle Openers
Can Openers
Bug Repellent
Clocks (Battery operated)
Shampoo
Dry Shampoo
Conditioner
Lotions
Deodorant (Solid & Liquid)
Detergent (liquid)
Detergent (powder or pellet)
Drills and Drill Bits
Duct Tape
Electric Fans
Electric Razors
Extension Cord
Flashlights
Plastic Utensils
Paper plates and bowls
Napkins
Freezer packs
Hammers
Hand Sanitizers
Heating Pad (Gel)
Multi-tool without Blades
Nail Guns
Pillows
Power Banks
Screwdrivers & Other Tools
Shaving Cream
Batteries
Tampons & Pads
Tape Measures
Toothbrush
Cast Iron Skillets
Any other hygiene, cleaning, or household stuff that people may need
Medical Supplies
Canes
Crutches
Eye Drops
Life Vest
Bandages
Tylenol/Aleve/other over the counter pain meds
A&D Ointment
Vitamins & Supplements
Baby Wipes
Belts, Clothes and Shoes