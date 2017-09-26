Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Residents Are Helping Those In Puerto Rico Affected By Hurricane Maria September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Tri-state residents are helping those in Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria. Yarilyn Shelton has family on the island. She started a GoFundMe page to hopefully raise enough money to fly down and help people living in their village rebuild.

Shelton says any help would mean a lot to people on the island. She is also collecting donations to bring with her if she raises enough money to fly down.

There’s a $5,000 goal and $550 has been raised so far.

If you want to donate to her GoFundMe page, visit Help Us Help Puerto Rico.

The items listed below are approved by the TSA and can go in boxes or checked luggage. Things that are being accepted include:

Food

Baby Formula…

Bottled Water

Canned Foods

Cereal

Coffee (Beans or Ground)

Coffee Thermos (empty)

Cooked Meat, Seafood and Vegetable (No Liquid)

Cookies

Crackers

Dried Fruits

Fresh Whole Fruits and Berries

Frozen Food

Gel Ice Packs

Honey

Jam and Jelly

Juice for Babies

Juices

Maple Syrup

Nuts

Oils and Vinegars

Peanut Butter

Pet food (solid)

Pet food (wet)

Protein or Energy Powders

Pies and Cakes

Salsa and Sauces

Snacks

Soda

Solid Foods

Soups

Any other food that can be put in luggage or boxes

Home Supplies & Tools

Bottle Openers

Can Openers

Bug Repellent

Clocks (Battery operated)

Shampoo

Dry Shampoo

Conditioner

Lotions

Deodorant (Solid & Liquid)

Detergent (liquid)

Detergent (powder or pellet)

Drills and Drill Bits

Duct Tape

Electric Fans

Electric Razors

Extension Cord

Flashlights

Plastic Utensils

Paper plates and bowls

Napkins

Freezer packs

Hammers

Hand Sanitizers

Heating Pad (Gel)

Multi-tool without Blades

Nail Guns

Pillows

Power Banks

Screwdrivers & Other Tools

Shaving Cream

Batteries

Tampons & Pads

Tape Measures

Toothbrush

Cast Iron Skillets

Any other hygiene, cleaning, or household stuff that people may need

Medical Supplies

Canes

Crutches

Eye Drops

Life Vest

Bandages

Tylenol/Aleve/other over the counter pain meds

A&D Ointment

Vitamins & Supplements

Baby Wipes

Belts, Clothes and Shoes

