Tri-State Representative Present at Congressional Baseball Practice in Virginia

Only one of the tri-state representatives was present when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday morning. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was at the congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia but was not injured.

Sen. Paul released a statement about Wednesday’s events stating, “As you have likely heard a gunman with a rifle opened fire on Congressmen, Senators, staff and police this morning. I was there and am shaken but unharmed. Many people likely would have died this morning if not for the bravery of the Capitol Police. My thanks to them are inadequate but heartfelt. They never hesitated to put their lives on the line to save everyone. Please pray for those who were injured.”

Several other people were also hit, including two law enforcement officers and a member of the security detail. Scalise, 51, suffered a hip wound, but is expected to full recover.

The suspect was injured and taken into custody. There is no word on why the suspect shot Rep. Scalise.

Rep. Shimkus, Rep. James Comer, Rep. Larry Bucshon, Rep. Brett Guthrie, Sen. Todd Young and Sen. Mitch McConnell were not present at the time of the shooting.

Sen. McConnell made some remarks on the Senate Floor to talk about the shooting event. “I know the entire Senate will join me in echoing the sentiments of the president this morning. We are deeply saddened. We are concerned for all those injured. We will keep them in our prayers, we will continue to send them every wish for a quick and full recovery,” said Sen. McConnell, “We are grateful for all those who stepped in to help: those practicing on the field, the first responders, and of course the Capitol Police Officers on the scene. We are deeply indebted for their service, we again salute their continuing and unfailing bravery on behalf of the Capitol community. The Congressional Baseball Game is a bipartisan charity event. I know the Senate will embrace that spirit today as we come together in expressing both our concern and our gratitude.”

Congressman Bucshon offers his prayers to those who were injured and thanks the Capitol Police who acted bravely and swiftly.

Rep. Comer released a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Steve Scalise and the others wounded in the cowardly shooting this morning. The Capitol Police acted bravely and ended a very tragic situation from getting worse.”

