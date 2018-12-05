Tri-State Red Kettle Campaigns Receive Matching Donations

A local donor who wishes to remain anonymous is granting wishes to those in need in the Tri-State.

The Salvation Army announced that on both December 8th and 15th, all Red Kettle locations in Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties will be matched up to $10,000 for both days.

The Salvation Army has a goal of raising $470,000 to $270,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign, as well as raising $200,000 from gifts that come through the mail.

The organization says it is not even half way to its goal and is asking for help from the community to raise the number.

Click here for more information on how to donate, or click here if you are interested in ringing the bells for the Red Kettle Campaign.

