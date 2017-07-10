Home Indiana Tri-State Ranks Amongst Other States As the Most Courteous Drivers July 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Our three states come in the middle of the pack of the list of states with the most courteous drivers

The survey from Kars4kids.org ranks Kentucky 22nd, Illinois 31st and Indiana 34th for courteous drivers.

It takes into account things like how people respond to slow driving, being tailgated, suing your turn signals and even questions like “would you speed up to stop someone from passing you?”

Idaho comes in at number one on the list, while New York state comes in last at 50th.

