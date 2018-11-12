Tri-State Prepares For Winter Weather

It’s already beginning to feel like winter in the Tri-State. The City of Evansville treated some roads, just in case a wintry mix comes this way.

City officials say they typically do not treat roads if it is supposed to rain, but they say it is always better to be safe than sorry.

Snow trucks usually make an appearance later in the year. Evansville’s department of transportation crews have been preparing their trucks all year. This way, they are ready to roll, even if winter decides to come a little early. Officials hope the public is prepared for the winter weather as well.

“Be cognitive that bridges do freeze first, even if it may not look like it. Sometimes you could get some freeze over on bridges, so you’ll always be cautious of those events and then be mindful of our trucks whenever we’re putting down any kind of liquid, salt. I just ask that you give our vehicles plenty of room so they can do their work,” says Todd M. Robertson, Executive Director of the Department of Transportation Services.

This is a good time to get your tires and cars checked before the winter weather takes a toll on them. It’s also a good idea to make an emergency supply kit for your car in case you do get stuck. Officials say those kits should include a flashlight, batteries, blankets, snacks, water, gloves, boots, a first-aid kit, tire chains, an ice scraper/snow brush, jumper cables, and road flares.

Comments

comments