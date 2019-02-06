Tri-State Prepares for Potential Flooding

The Tri-State is preparing for several inches of rain by checking drains and installing signs to give drivers a heads up as they travel across town.

The main factors they run into is how much rain falls at a time and how quickly it gets off the road. Emergency management officials in Evansville count on the levee system to take the rain back into the Ohio River as quickly as possible.

The Evansville Emergency Management Agency says one area they normally see drivers getting stuck is on Virginia St. between Garvin St. and Kentucky Ave.

In Kentucky, there typically aren’t many issues on elevated major highways, but that’s not the case on many smaller county roads.

Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police says, “You can look and see the ditches are already water filled, so now you add 2, 3, 4, 5 inches of rain on top of that, and we’re going to see some problems potentially especially on those areas that are going to hold the water.”

With heavy rainfall, drivers need to be extra cautious by avoiding potholes and watching their speed. “We have so much of that water where it’s not going to be able to run off in a timely fashion which means it’s going to be on a roadway and then here you come driving at 55, 60 miles an hour maybe even faster on inadequate tire tread, then you may very well see yourself being a victim of a hydroplane situation,” says King.

