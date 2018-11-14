Tri-State Prepares For First Snow In 8 Months

Road crews around the Tri-State are trying to get ahead of the winter weather that is already starting to impact parts of our region. Crews have been out all day salting and putting brine on the roadways.

If you are heading out on the roads tonight, you won’t be alone. Dozens of INDOT trucks will be working throughout the night to treat the roads as needed.

INDOT wants to remind drivers to be careful and remember bridges and overpasses freeze first. This is also a good time to make sure you have good tread on your tires, and you have the pressure checked before heading out. This will help you stay in control of your vehicle if you come across slick spots.

“We will have crews out pretreating today. We’ve pretreated a little bit over the weekend as well when we had the smaller event that we had this weekend, so it’s been winter in our minds for a long time at this point,” says Jason Tiller from INDOT.

Make sure you have an ice scraper on hand and defrost your windshield before running your wipers. Running the wipers when they are frozen under ice can cause them to tear and damage your windshield.

If you see snow trucks on the road, make sure you give them plenty of space. Even if it does not look like they are plowing snow, have patience so the road crews can do their job.

