Tri State Organization Helps Families In Need For Christmas

Christmas in the hood is an event that has assisted under privileged families in the Tri State for over 18 years. The Coalition of Inner City Neighborhoods’ aim is to help bring smiles to children during Christmas.

” We realize there is a lot of low income people that are not able to give the kids all that they would desire to give them so this way we can just supplement what they do have to give them, says Fred Cook–coordinator of the event. The organization does not receive money for toys from grants, instead all donations have come from entrepreneurs, businesses, politicians and volunteers.

” It gives me great pleasure because I too was once a child and I enjoy Christmas time the giving of gifts the receiving of gifts its such a fun thing so I want to share that with the other children, says volunteer Andrew Thomas. While the children were able to pick up toys, they were also able to enjoy other things as well.

” There is no better way to get a front row seat to see kids smile and be really excited about the holidays and be able to receive something that they otherwise would not be able to receive and I love this event they not only get something fun they get to pick out the toys themselves but then they also get something nutritious and they get a little snack and also gloves and hats so something fun and practical, says volunteer Mary Allen.

The Coalition of Inner City Neighborhoods had received so many monetary and toy donations that the children were able to take more than one toy home.

Even families that arrived after the event was over were not turned away due to the high amount of donations.

