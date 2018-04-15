Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Musicians Gather for Evansville Philharmonic Youth Concert April 15th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville

Some of the Tri-States brightest musicians took the state this afternoon at the victory theater. The Evansville Philharmonic Youth Spring Concert Showcase was tonight for adolescents in 6th to 12th grade. 21 area schools took part in the program and there was quite a turnout at todays event. During the intermission there was also an award ceremony. Philharmonic Youth Conductor Lee Veazey said “Not only in numbers but also in talent and we have been really trying to nurture that talent and I think this is a testament to the level that the Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is beginning to cultivate.” This concert was the second of the season for the Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

