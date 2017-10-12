Home Illinois Tri-State Medical Alliance Hosts ‘Put Some Bling On it’ Live Auction October 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Tri-State Medical Alliance is putting some bling behind their work. Thursday they put on the ‘Put Some Bling On It’ style show at the Evansville Country Club

They held a live and silent auction at the event as they put up boutique goods for sale.

“One of the goals of the Tri-State Medical Alliance is to promote healthy organizations in the community. We have donated money to CASA of Henderson and Vanderburgh County, to chemo buddies. We’re big supporters of the little lambs,” says Tri-State Medical Alliance member Susan Volz.

The Diamond Galleria put on the event and proceeds will go back to organizations throughout the Tri-State.



