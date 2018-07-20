Tri-State man turns tragedy into success

Jason Derrington has lived a few lives. Growing up in Evansville he says he was rolling with the wrong crew. Eventually he got in it so bad he was a part of an attempted murder where he was shot and paralyzed from the waist down.

This could be a death sentence for some. Derrington was a convicted felon and was paralyzed. Either one of those factors can make it hard to find a job and make a living.

Jason needed a fresh start and some new opportunities. He took a flight to Houston where his father was living and it was a moment in the bathroom that changed everything.

It can be an excruciating experience for someone who is disabled to use a public restroom and that’s what happened to Jason. He says he couldn’t properly clean up and was left on the floor wondering what to make of his life.

So Derrington got to sketching, and designing a product that would break the mold. He came up with Easy Seat, a toilet seat attachment that gives autonomy to disabled people. It gives access to people so they can easier reach between their legs. As well, the product helps those working in hospitals and rehab centers to help move a person to and from the toilet.

The idea grew at Derrington’s alma mater USI. Derrington was apart of the incubator and he credits USI’s helpfulness for his early success.

From there the idea grew and blossomed. His test study was with Deaconess HealthSouth and after finding success there he knew he was ready to expand.

Prototypes were sent off to China for injection molding and mass production. He also had to network to get the word out about his patent.

Throughout all of this Derrington never lost his faith. He says it takes courage to get out there and make a business for yourself. He’s overcome life challenges and is now sharing his inspiring story as his business takes off.

