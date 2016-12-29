44News | Evansville, IN

Tri-State Man Faces Three Counts of Child Molesting Charges

December 29th, 2016 Evansville, Indiana

A 38-year-old tri-state man faces three counts of child molesting involving an underage girl. James Boyd faced a judge in Vanderburgh County. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. Boyd is charged in connection with incidents that happened years ago.
The alleged victim, who is now 13, told investigators it began when she was seven or eight. In an affidavit, she revealed what happened during a counseling session and that was reported to police.
Boyd is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
His next court appearance is February 9th at 9 a.m.

