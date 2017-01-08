44News | Evansville, IN

Tri-State Lows Sunday Morning

January 8th, 2017 Weather Blog

-2   Zion (KY Mesonet)

-2   Hawesville (U.S. 60/KY 3199 [KYTC])

-1   Loogootee (U.S. 231 Just South of Town [INDOT])

0   Bristow (USFS)

1   Beaver Dam (Natcher & Western Kentucky Parkway [KYTC])

1   Henderson City Airport

1   5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet)

1   3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)

1  Olney-Noble Airport

2  Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

2   Northern Perry County (I-64/IN 145 [INDOT])

2   Flora Municipal Airport

2   Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

3   Daviess County Airport (Washington)

3   Fairfield Municipal Airport

3   6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)

4   Muhlenberg County Airport

4   Sebree (Near KY 370/I-69 [KYTC])

4   Yankeetown (CWOP)

4   Morganfield (KY 56/KY 3393 [KYTC])

5   Mt. Vernon, Indiana (CWOP)

5   Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

5   4 Miles East of Morganfield (KY Mesonet)

6   Oakland City (CWOP)

6   Carmi Municipal Airport

6   Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

6   4 Miles Northeast of Marion, KY (KY Mesonet)

7   Griffin (Black River Rest Area East of I-64/IN 69 [INDOT])

7   Jasper-Huntingburg Airport

7   Darmstadt (PWS)

7   Newburgh (CWOP)

7   St. Phillips (CWOP)

8   Wadesville (CWOP)

8   Chandler (PWS)

8   Marion-Crittenden County Airport

8   Evansville Regional Airport

9   Henderson (U.S. 60/U.S. 41 [KYTC])

9   Dawson Springs (PWS)

10  Madisonville Municipal Airport

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905.

