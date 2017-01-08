Tri-State Lows Sunday Morning
-2 Zion (KY Mesonet)
-2 Hawesville (U.S. 60/KY 3199 [KYTC])
-1 Loogootee (U.S. 231 Just South of Town [INDOT])
0 Bristow (USFS)
1 Beaver Dam (Natcher & Western Kentucky Parkway [KYTC])
1 Henderson City Airport
1 5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet)
1 3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)
1 Olney-Noble Airport
2 Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport
2 Northern Perry County (I-64/IN 145 [INDOT])
2 Flora Municipal Airport
2 Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport
3 Daviess County Airport (Washington)
3 Fairfield Municipal Airport
3 6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)
4 Muhlenberg County Airport
4 Sebree (Near KY 370/I-69 [KYTC])
4 Yankeetown (CWOP)
4 Morganfield (KY 56/KY 3393 [KYTC])
5 Mt. Vernon, Indiana (CWOP)
5 Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport
5 4 Miles East of Morganfield (KY Mesonet)
6 Oakland City (CWOP)
6 Carmi Municipal Airport
6 Owensboro-Daviess County Airport
6 4 Miles Northeast of Marion, KY (KY Mesonet)
7 Griffin (Black River Rest Area East of I-64/IN 69 [INDOT])
7 Jasper-Huntingburg Airport
7 Darmstadt (PWS)
7 Newburgh (CWOP)
7 St. Phillips (CWOP)
8 Wadesville (CWOP)
8 Chandler (PWS)
8 Marion-Crittenden County Airport
8 Evansville Regional Airport
9 Henderson (U.S. 60/U.S. 41 [KYTC])
9 Dawson Springs (PWS)
10 Madisonville Municipal Airport