Tri-State Low Temperatures This Morning (Coldest In Two Winters)
-2 Olney-Noble Airport
-2 Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport
-1 Loogootee (U.S. 231 Just South of Town [INDOT])
0 Flora Municipal Airport
0 Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport
0 Daviess County Airport (Washington)
1 Fairfield Municipal Airport
2 Bristow (USFS)
2 Morganfield (KY 56/KY 3393 [KYTC])
2 Zion (KY Mesonet)
3 4 Miles East of Morganfield (KY Mesonet)
3 Wadesville (CWOP)
3 Griffin (Black River Rest Area East of I-64/IN 69 [INDOT])
3 Oakland City (CWOP)
3 Carmi Municipal Airport
3 Jasper-Huntingburg Airport
3 Mt. Vernon, Indiana (CWOP)
3 Yankeetown (CWOP)
4 St. Phillips (CWOP)
4 Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport
4 Hawesville (U.S. 60/KY 3199 [KYTC])
4 Chandler (PWS)
4 Northern Perry County (I-64/IN 145 [INDOT])
4 Marion-Crittenden County Airport
5 Evansville Regional Airport
5 Darmstadt (PWS)
5 Newburgh (CWOP)
5 Henderson City Airport
5 Henderson (U.S. 60/U.S. 41 [KYTC])
5 Owensboro-Daviess County Airport
5 5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet)
5 3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)
5 6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)
5 4 Miles Northeast of Marion, KY (KY Mesonet)
6 Muhlenberg County Airport
6 Beaver Dam (Natcher & Western Kentucky Parkway [KYTC])
6 Sebree (Near KY 370/I-69 [KYTC])
9 Madisonville Municipal Airport
9 Dawson Springs (PWS)