44News | Evansville, IN

Tri-State Low Temperatures This Morning (Coldest In Two Winters)

January 7th, 2017 Weather Blog

-2  Olney-Noble Airport

-2  Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

-1   Loogootee (U.S. 231 Just South of Town [INDOT])

0   Flora Municipal Airport

0   Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

0   Daviess County Airport (Washington)

1   Fairfield Municipal Airport

2   Bristow (USFS)

2   Morganfield (KY 56/KY 3393 [KYTC])

2   Zion (KY Mesonet)

3   4 Miles East of Morganfield (KY Mesonet)

3   Wadesville (CWOP)

3   Griffin (Black River Rest Area East of I-64/IN 69 [INDOT])

3   Oakland City (CWOP)

3   Carmi Municipal Airport

3   Jasper-Huntingburg Airport

3   Mt. Vernon, Indiana (CWOP)

3   Yankeetown (CWOP)

4   St. Phillips (CWOP)

4   Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

4   Hawesville (U.S. 60/KY 3199 [KYTC])

4   Chandler (PWS)

4   Northern Perry County (I-64/IN 145 [INDOT])

4   Marion-Crittenden County Airport

5   Evansville Regional Airport

5   Darmstadt (PWS)

5   Newburgh (CWOP)

5   Henderson City Airport

5   Henderson (U.S. 60/U.S. 41 [KYTC])

5   Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

5   5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet)

5   3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)

5   6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)

5   4 Miles Northeast of Marion, KY (KY Mesonet)

6   Muhlenberg County Airport

6   Beaver Dam (Natcher & Western Kentucky Parkway [KYTC])

6   Sebree (Near KY 370/I-69 [KYTC])

9   Madisonville Municipal Airport

9   Dawson Springs (PWS)

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905.

More Posts

