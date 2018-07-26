Tri-State Leaders Land on Least Popular Governors List

New rankings from Morning Consult’s quarterly approval rankings list some of the most to least popular governors in the country. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner comes in third while Kentucky’s Matt Bevin is fourth in the ranking. Hoosier Governor Eric Holcomb is in the middle winning the approval of 52 percent of voters.

The study shows from April to July just 29 percent of Kentucky voters approve of Gov. Bevin. Meanwhile, Gov. Rauner is the most unpopular governor running for reelection. At least 27 percent of those surveyed believe he is doing a good job.

The most popular governor in the country is Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker.

To view the full report, click here.

