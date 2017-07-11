Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Kids Impacted by Cancer Get Unique Summer Camp Experience July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Some Tri-state kids impacted by cancer are getting a unique summer camp experience this week. Evansville cancer support community, Gilda’s Club, is hosting its second annual Summer Camp for Kids.

The camp started Tuesday morning and will run through Thursday.

Camp organizers say bringing kids together, who are sharing similar experiences, gives them the opportunity to share what they’re going through. Campers also had the chance to meet some furry friends. The theme of the camp is ‘Going Wild’.

Gilda’s Club Chelsey Woolsey said, “We asked them what they wanted to see for the next year and one of their big things was they loved the idea of being adventurers and being like treasure hunters and going wild – so we really went with that theme because it’s something that they get to get a prize at the end and they’re building team camaraderie together so we just took it and ran with it.”

Several are organizations put on presentations for campers, including Vanderburgh Humane Society. Kids will visit Mesker Park Zoo on Wednesday, and take a trip to the Evansville Museum.

Comments

comments