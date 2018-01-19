Tri-State Institutions Focus On Workforce Development

“We spend a lot of time trying to attract new industry and businesses into the market — we do very little in trying to attract people into our market” says, CEO of the Economic Development Coalition Greg Wathen.

That’s why his coalition decided to launch a pilot program for five local companies, three manufacturing and two nursing. The pilot program takes aim at the news feed, social media. They created profiles of real workers to help find certain areas of interest the coalition should focus on when they market. So with the help of a few consulting firms they created direct marketing ads towards people they thought would be interested in coming to the Tri-State to work.

The results of the five week program surprised many. Wathen says they found 300 leads, and a person from Puerto Rico came in to interview at one of the pilot companies.

Ivy Tech takes a more homegrown approach to filling talent in the Tri-State. They partner with companies to create specific programs for its students to best fill the ever changing job market.

