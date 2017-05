Tri-State Indiana Baseball Sectional Pairings

Sectionals begin May 24 for 384 high school baseball teams across Indiana.

Jasper’s 37 sectional titles ranks first across Indiana. The Wildcats five state titles rank third across IHSAA history.

Memorial’s 27 sectional titles ranks fifth.

Class 4A

Reitz

G1. Central vs North

G2. Castle vs Reitz

G3. Harrison vs Central/North winner

Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3

Class 3A

Jasper

G1. Vincennes Lincoln vs Jasper

G2. Washington vs Southridge

G3. Winner of G1 vs G2

G4. Princeton vs Pike Central

Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Bosse

G1. Gibson Southern vs Mt Vernon

G2. Memorial vs Heritage Hills

G3. Winner of G1 vs Winner of G2

G4. Boonville vs Boose

Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Class 2A

South Spencer

G1. Forest Park vs Perry Central

G2. Tell City vs South Spencer

G3. Winner of G1 vs Winner of G2

G4. Mater Dei vs North Posey

Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4

Class 1A

Northeast Dubois

G1. Tecumseh vs Northeast Dubois

G2. Springs Valey vs Wood Memorial

G3. Cannelton vs Winner of G1

Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3

