Tri-State Hospitals Restricting Some Visitors Due to Flu

Children under the age of 15 and adults with flu-like symptoms are not allowed to visit patients in southwestern Indiana and Kentucky hospitals.

Officials say young children are often contagious before they show symptoms, which is why they aren’t allowed to visit even if they seem healthy.

If adults show symptoms of coughing, sore throat, fever, chills, body aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea, they are not allowed to visit patients in the hospital. These restrictions will not only help protect vulnerable patients but also hospital employees.

Deaconess Hospital infection control officer Dawn Rogers says, “What we really look for is we saw a 50 percent increase. So, when we see those types of increases regardless of the time of year it is, we know we need to be proactive. We don’t know what next week is going to look like, and so that was the reason for going ahead and implementing the restrictions.”

Some exceptions will be made in the event of an end-of-life situation or the birth of a baby. One of the best ways to prevent spreading or getting the flu is to get vaccinated, and it’s not too late to get a flu shot if you haven’t already.

Visitors are also encouraged to wash their hands frequently and wear protective face masks.

Hospitals implementing these restrictions include:

Daviess Community Hospital, Washington

Deaconess Health System

Gibson General Hospital, Princeton

Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

Memorial Hospital and Health Center-Jasper

Methodist Hospital, Henderson, KY

St. Vincent Evansville

St. Vincent Warrick

The Women’s Hospital

