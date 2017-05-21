Tri-State Graduations Honor Students Moving Forward

It’s that time of year again! Mater Dei high school seniors graduated Sunday evening. Graduation kicked off at 4P.M. there.

Staff say many students are walking this year. Students say they are excited to move to the next phase of their life.

Ashley Egler says, “I was the president of National Honor Society at Mater Dei and I’m proud of our whole class making it to this moment. It feels good, it feels great. I’m ready to be done and move on to the next event.”

The ceremony wrapped up early Sunday evening. Also wearing their caps and gowns Sunday, seniors at Memorial high school.

Staff there say 80 boys and 80 girls graduated this year. Parents of the students say they are happy for the children to be moving on to college.

Lisa Haseman says, “It was very exciting. She’s so excited to graduate and move onto the next state of her life. Although the rest of us are very sad because we don’t want her to leave and go away to college. We know that’s the best thing and we want her to have a bright future.”

Attendees say several speakers at Memorial’s ceremony got emotional during the commencement.

