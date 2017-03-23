Tri-State Grad Interning with State Rep. Wendy McNamara

A tri-state grad is getting some big time experience. Abbigail Raben is interning with Indiana State Representative Wendy McNamara of Evansville at the Indiana House of Representatives. She graduated from Mater Dei, and currently attends Purdue University, majoring in Political Science and Law.

As an intern, Abbigail gets to talk with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails, and helps staff committee hearings and floor proceedings.

The House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law-school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session.

Comments

comments