Tri-State Gears up for Annual West Side Nut Clubs Fall Festival September 30th, 2017 Bri Williams Evansville, Indiana

We are just one day away from the start of West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival. Crews were busy this afternoon getting rides and booths set up.

More than 200,000 people are expected to pack West Franklin during the week long festival. Family day will kick off the start of the festival with kiddie rides opening at one Sunday.

Organizers getting the festival ready say it’s a tradition they would not want to miss.

2017 Publicity Chairman, Jeremy Melton says, “Personally to me it’s neat that I get to continue on in a legacy. The members that were before me, all the hard work they’ve done in the 95 years proceeding the 96TH Fall Festival and I’m teaching that to my children as well.”

For a full list of events happening this week at Fall Festival visit their website, http://www.nutclubfallfestival.com.

