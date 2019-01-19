Tri-State Foster Families Supplied With Bags of Hope

Families taking in foster children can have a hard time knowing how to establish a new beginning. A project out of Gibson County is hoping to fill needs big, and small for those families.

Several people supporting the Isaiah 117 Project gathered at the Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church Saturday. Marsha Lambert, and her husband started the project to serve bags of hope which includes items that are necessary, and ones that are for fun. Lambert has been a foster parent for eight years, and wants other foster families to feel supported.

“We’ve had kids who have come in the middle of the night and they just have nothing. And like I said a lot of times they don’t have clothes, or maybe what they do have is dirty or maybe it’s something that you can’t even bring into your home a lot of times. We really want to ease the transition for the kids and also for the foster family just to know there’s people behind them,” says Lambert.

The bags of hope will go to kids entering foster care across Warrick, Pike, and Spencer counties.

Comments

comments