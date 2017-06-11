Tri-State Forecast

The main severe weather threat & widespread t’storm corridor will set up from the Dakotas to Minnesota to Michigan & largely now-Tuesday.

That said, multiple MCSs or complexes of storms will occur daily & occasionally multiple times daily in this zone. It is possible that one of these MCSs may make it to northern Illinois & Indiana before gusting out & collapsing Tuesday morning.

Here, we looked capped & dry……….breezy & hot…….& increasingly more humid.

A few isolated t’storms still look possible over the Tri-State Tuesday afternoon evening as Gulf moisture surges northward & the old outflow boundary from storms in northern Indiana. It may get as far south as Lawrence, Knox, Daviess (IN), Martin & Dubois counties & may act as a trigger for a few t’storms.

Otherwise, Wednesday-Friday & even Saturday will feature scattered t’storms in the area. They may congeal into small cluster or line segments at time, but they will tend to be pulsey & be driven by heating, instability & local boundaries from nearby collapsing t’storms than any good dynamics or shear.

It looks hot & muggy right into Saturday with daily highs in the upper 80s & 90s & overnight lows near 70 to the mid 70s.

Secondary cold front may pass near Sunday or Monday with more scattered t’storms. Behind that, we will get into another streak of dry, but cooler, less humid weather.

So, the good news is that we have multiple chances of rainfall over a 5-day period. Although none of it looks widespread on any given day, there will be local, welcome, torrential downpours for the corn & soybean crop!

Chad Evans



