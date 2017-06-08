Tri-State Food Bank Receives Milk Donation

Tri-State Food Bank got a special delivery as part of the Great American Milk Drive. Prairie Farms delivered 500 gallons of milk to the food bank, which will provided milk to various pantries and shelters throughout the area.

Food assistance agencies like the Tri-State Food Bank are always in need of sources of high-quality protein, and milk is one of the most affordable options.

The milk delivered by Prairie Farms will help those in need throughout 33 counties.

Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts said, “One in six adults, one in five children in the Tri-state have trouble making ends meet, so this is going to go a long way. You know milk is one of the most perishable items, one of the most items that’s in need, and it’s the least we have in supply. And so this is always great to get fresh milk as a donation.”

The milk from Thursday’s donation will be distributed throughout next week.

