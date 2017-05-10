Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Food Bank Partners with Library for the Summer Food Program May 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Tri-State Food Bank is partnering with the East Branch Public Library to participate in the Summer Food Service Porgram (SFSP).

Free lunches will be available on Monday, May 22nd for anyone under 18 or people enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Summer lunch will be served on Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the East Branch Library at 840 East Chandler Avenue.

Snacks will also be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information call the Tri-State Food Bank Child Hunger and Outreach Programs Coordinator, Kathy Hollenbacher, at 812-425-0775 ext. 308

Comments

comments