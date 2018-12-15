Home Indiana Evansville Tri-State Food Bank Offers Christmas Tree In Exchange For Donations December 15th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

If you are still looking for a Christmas Tree, donating to the Tri-State Food Bank’s Annual Cans For Tree Food Drive may be a solution for your family.

This year, the food drive kicked off on December 15th, just like last year each food item that is donated will equal a $5 “credit” towards a Christmas Tree. All of the trees given out by the Tri-State Food Bank are freshly cut.

Trees range from $35-$55, so for a $35 would only be 7 donations, while 11 donations would get you a $55 tree. There is a limit of 1 tree per family, but there is a wide variety of Scotch Pine and Fraser Fir trees.

All donations can be dropped off at the SWN Garden Center on Millersburg Road. The food drive will run until December 21 or until they run out of trees.

The Top 10 Most Needed Food Items

1.) Peanut Butter

2.) Soup

3.) Canned Fruit

4.) Beans

5.) Rice

6.) Tuna

7.) Cereal

8.) Fruit Juice

9.) Pasta

10.) Canned Vegetables

